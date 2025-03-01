AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

