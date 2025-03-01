Advisor OS LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.85 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

