Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

