Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.17. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

