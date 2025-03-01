ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 3015696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,687,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $223,707,000 after buying an additional 5,222,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ADT by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after buying an additional 5,089,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

