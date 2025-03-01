ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

