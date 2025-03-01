ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $6.31 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,645,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

