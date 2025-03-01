ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,562,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

