Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Mar 1st, 2025

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Acrow Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

Acrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

Featured Articles

