Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.
Acrow Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.
Acrow Company Profile
