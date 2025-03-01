Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

