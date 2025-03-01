Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.68. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
