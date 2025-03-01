Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.68. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Featured Articles

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

