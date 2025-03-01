Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 911368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

