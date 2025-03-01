989 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

