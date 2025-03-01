89,643 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,091,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $301.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

