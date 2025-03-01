7,146 Shares in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQIN stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Profile

The Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk. EQIN was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

