61,625 Shares in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NBH stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

