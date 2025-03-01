610,627 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 610,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.58% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

CURB opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.