5,540 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.03 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

