5,523 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.14. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.