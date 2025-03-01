517 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,093. This represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.64.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

