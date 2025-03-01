42,270 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

