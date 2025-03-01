3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 2,518.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPY opened at $25.12 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

