374 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $180.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.