359,300 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,576,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1874 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

