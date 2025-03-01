3,548 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $91.95 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.