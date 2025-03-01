2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.79. 21,326,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 35,724,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

2x Ether ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

2x Ether ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF ( NYSEARCA:ETHU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

