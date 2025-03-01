28,755 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,430.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $493.40 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

