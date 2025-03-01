27,510 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
SIRI opened at $24.19 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
