27,510 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $24.19 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.