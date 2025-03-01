24,413 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.