24,413 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

