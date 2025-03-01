19,471 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,672,000 after buying an additional 189,622 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 48.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 404.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

