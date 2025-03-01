1,750 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

