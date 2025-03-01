15,000 Shares in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth $45,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.14.

BRC Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

