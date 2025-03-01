113,659 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.