Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Cynthia Scott Purchases 18,349 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Scott bought 18,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$48,624.85 ($30,390.53).

ZIP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34.

Get ZIP alerts:

About ZIP

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.