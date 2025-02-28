ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.0 million.

Shares of ZimVie stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.08. 28,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

