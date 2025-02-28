ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. ZimVie updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.950 EPS.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

