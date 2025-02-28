Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

GPN opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after buying an additional 349,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

