Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MAA Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $166.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

