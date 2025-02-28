Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for JKHY Q3 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

