Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for AMG Q1 Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.74 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AMG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after buying an additional 373,696 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 187,290 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,683,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.