Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for IBM Q2 Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

