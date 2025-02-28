Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

UDR Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UDR opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 177.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

