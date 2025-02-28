Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $798,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 304,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $9,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

