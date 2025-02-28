YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SDTY)

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,140. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $51.29.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
