YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3231 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of QDTY opened at $47.37 on Friday. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

