Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 10,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

