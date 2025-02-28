Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

