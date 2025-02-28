Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 12,644 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up about 1.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Perrigo worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perrigo by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -99.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

