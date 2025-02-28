Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVV stock opened at $587.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.00 and its 200-day moving average is $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

