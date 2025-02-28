Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Valens Semiconductor worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

VLN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.