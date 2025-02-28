Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,480 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

